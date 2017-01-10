Hanoi considers free Wi-fi at more spots

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoians as well as tourists may soon get to enjoy free Wi-fi at various places in the capital, if a proposal put up by the local tourism department is approved.The proposal, recently submitted to the municipal people’s committees, suggests providing free Wi-fi access at all tourist destinations in the city, as well as hotels and restaurants.On September 1, 2016, Hanoi started offering free Wi-fi access around Hoan Kiem Lake in the city centre and its neighbourhood in a pilot programme.The programme has received a huge applause from the public. Up to now, the system has seen 2.4 million accesses from 732,000 subscribers.The tourism department said the figures reflect the high demand and that the service should be expanded.As per the plan for tourism development in the capital, from 2016-2020, Hanoi aims to develop telecommunication and IT infrastructure so as to provide free Wi-fi at tourist spots and at 80 percent of the hotels and restaurants.-VNA