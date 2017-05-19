Drug seized in a busted trafficking case (Photo: VNA)

– The Hanoi Customs Department held a conference on boosting drug detection and prevention at border gates and customs clearance points in the capital city on May 18.Besides customs officers, the event drew the participation of representatives from the Police Department on Anti-Smuggling (C47) and the Institute for Crime Science (C54) under the Ministry of Public Security.Necessary skills to early detect drug trafficking via road, air transport or fast delivery and to differentiate drug types were among topics tabled.Participants especially emphasized how to recognize suspicious activities at international airports, particularly among passengers of flights departing from drug hotspots.Nguyen Truong Giang, vice director of the Hanoi Customs, said the agency has worked to simplify clearance procedures and apply risk management techniques.He noted that with the launch of the Vietnam Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System and Vietnam Customs Information System (VNACCS/VCIS), customs personnel cannot check every single passenger, vehicle and goods as before, adding that traffickers have used more tricks to take advantage of the condition.C47 representatives brought to the seminar methods to recognise and capture traffickers.The Hanoi Customs Department busted about 10 drug trafficking cases in 2016, including the illegal transportation of 2.2 tonnes of dried “Khat” leaves into Vietnam via international postal services and air route.“Khat” leaves, a new type of drugs making it way to Vietnam, contain Cathinone, an amphetamine-like stimulant, which is said to cause strong euphoria and is 500-fold more dangerous than normal drugs.-VNA