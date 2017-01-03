Hanoi draws large number of tourists on New Year holiday

A big crowd of people participate in the countdown party welcoming the New Year in Hanoi. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – More than 206,600 tourists visited Hanoi during the New Year holiday from December 31, 2016 to January 2, 2017.



The figure was 15 percent higher than the same period last year.



Among the tourists, 53,337 were international visitors, an increase of 34 percent, while 153,300 were domestic holiday makers, up nine percent.



On January 1 alone, 18,334 international visitors arrived in Hanoi, up 51 percent from one year earlier.



Thomas Bauche of Germany was the first international traveler to set foot in Hanoi on the first day of 2017.



The walking zone surrounding the Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi was the most popular area to both local and international tourists during the holiday.-VNA