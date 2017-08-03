A working session between Permanent Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan and Margareta Björk, First Vice Chairwoman of the Stockholm City Council (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)



– Hanoi is seeking measures to intensify relations with Sweden, Norway and Austria, especially in planning management, transport development and environmental protection.A delegation from the city led by permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan visited the three European countries from July 21-31.In Sweden, Tuan talked with Margareta Björk, First Vice Chairwoman of the Stockholm City Council, during which they exchanged experience in issuing planning-related policies, planning management and urban development and protecting the environment.Stressing Sweden has a lot of experience in housing development and management, Tuan asked the Council to support Hanoi in this field.In Norway’s Oslo city, the delegation was received by Vice Mayor for Business Development and Public Ownership Geir Lippestad.Tuan emphasised that Hanoi hopes to boost cooperation with Oslo in planning, transport and environmental protection.He also suggested the city encourage its businesses to invest in Hanoi, and proposed establishing an information exchange channel to maintain the two sides’ fine relations.Meanwhile, in Austria, the delegation visited Vienna’s urban and environmental management agencies to learn from their experience.-VNA