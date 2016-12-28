Hanoi: Industrial production increases 7.1 percent in 2016

An auto and motorbike component factory in Thang Long Industrial Park in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi enjoyed a 7.1-percent growth in industrial production this year compared to 2015, according to the municipal statistics office.Industrial production in December expanded by 5.5 percent month on month and 9.9 percent year on year.In 2016, some processing and manufacturing industries grew faster than the whole industrial sector’s expansion like food processing (up 21 percent from 2015); garment production (20 percent); pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical chemistry and herbal medicine production (30.1 percent), and metal production (12.6 percent).Meanwhile, several industries contracted such as beverage production (down 2 percent), and chemical and chemical product production (down 7.6 percent). Notably, timber processing along with wood and bamboo product manufacturing nosedived 46.5 percent.Hanoi recorded a growth rate of 8.03 percent this year – a six-year high. The services sector grew by 8.1 percent while industry-construction and agriculture respectively rose by 8.8 percent and 2.21 percent, data show.-VNA