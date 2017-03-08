Hanoi launches hotline for H7N9 avian flu prevention

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy at the meeting (Photo: hanoimoi,com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Health Department has announced two hotlines, 0949396115 and 0969082115, for H7N9 avian flu prevention, heard an online meeting on plans to prevent diseases in humans in Hanoi on March 7.

A drill to prevent H7N9 avian flu will be held by the municipal Health Department, the Agriculture and Rural Development department and the People’s Committee of Thuong Tin District (Hanoi) on March 13.

The move aims to improve the abilities of health officials in dealing with A/H7N9 avian flu, especially with the disease expanding in China and likely to spread to Vietnam.

Besides H7N9 avian flu prevention, the meeting also discussed measures tackling other diseases.

Since the beginning of 2017, Hanoi has reported 366 dengue fever cases, 19 hand – mouth - feet disease cases and 12 whooping cough cases, among others. However, no deaths caused by the diseases have been reported.

The disease prevention missions focus on updating the development of hazardous diseases in humans and closely monitoring cases to respond promptly, stressed Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy, who chaired the meeting.

He also affirmed Hanoi will provide sufficient funds to tackle the diseases.-VNA