Hanoi leader pledges support to foreign investors

Chairman of the Hanoi City People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam Jens Ruebbert (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of the Hanoi City People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung pledged all possible support to foreign investors during separate receptions in Hanoi on May 10 to European and Hong Kong (China) trade officials.Meeting President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam Jens Ruebbert, Chung said Hanoi is cooperating with European countries, such as the Netherlands and Germany, to develop agriculture and health care, deal with environment pollution, save electricity, and build urban areas and transport.He emphasised that Hanoi attaches importance to calling for investment from European small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and groups.As Hanoi gives priority to transport infrastructure upgrade in the next five years, the city wants to woo European investment in dealing with environment issues and urban transport infrastructure connectivity, he said, adding that the capital city also expects to share experience with European partners in building e-administration.According to him, timeline for processing administrative procedures in Hanoi have been cut down to 12-15 days while the latest information for business communities has been made more open and transparent.In a conversation with Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Vincent Lo in the morning the same day, Chung said Vietnam creates all possible favourable conditions for Hong Kong (China)’s enterprises to do business here and considers Hong Kong a gateway linking Vietnam with countries worldwide as well as China.Chung said the city identifies transport as one of the three breakthroughs in its socio-economic development scheme for the next five years. Among 13 transport projects, Hanoi calls on Hong Kong firms to invest in eight metro lines, and at the same time, in building satellite urban areas, dykes, waste treatment, environment monitoring stations, wastewater treatment infrastructure in traditional craft villages, and belt roads connecting with Quang Ninh, Lao Cai provinces and Hai Phong city.Hanoi wishes to join the global supply chain, attract more tourists from Hong Kong and China, and hopes that Hong Kong investors are interested in the retail system in Vietnam, Chung said, adding that the capital city wants to continue collaboration with China and Hong Kong in particular in SMEs management and managerial staff training.Vincent Lo, for his part, said Hong Kong is keen on infrastructure, urban development and belt road connectivity in Hanoi and that the HKDTC wants to know more about the grant of licenses to foreign bidders.On this issue, the host assured his guest that Hanoi always helps investors establish wholly foreign-owned companies that could compete with domestic rivals on an equal footing.In the near future, Hanoi wishes that investors from China and Hong Kong in particular would eye doing business in hotel services to help the city turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector.The city’s leader also updated Hong Kong guests about the construction of a garbage-fueled electricity generation system, and incentives for investors in the fields of environment protection, wastewater treatment, urban area design and green energy development. - VNA