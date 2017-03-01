Hanoi leader vows to bring best works to Frankfurt Book Fair

At the Hanoi Spring Book Fair 2017 (Source: VNA)

Chairman of the Hanoi City People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has vowed to bring the best Vietnamese books, including German works translated into Vietnamese centuries ago, to the Frankfurt Book Fair 2021, to which Vietnam has been invited as a guest of honour.During a working session in Hanoi on March 1 with Director of the Frankfurt Book Fair Juergen Boos, Chung asked his guest to assist Hanoi in personnel training for the organisation of major book fairs in the future.He affirmed that Vietnam and the capital city Hanoi in particular is working for the development of the reading culture, adding that the city has been coordinating with publishing houses to hold book fair each year.According to him, Hanoi is building a book street which is due to open on May 1, while a national exhibition centre is slated for inauguration in 2018, which will allow the city to hold a large-scale book fair in late 2018 or early 2019.The Hanoi leader also took note that the capital city is using German advanced technologies many fields, includinghealth care, transport, waste treatment and publishing.Boos, for his part, said the Frankfurt Book Fair provides a platform for experts and politicians to express opinions on cultural development of their countries.Hailing Vietnam’s rich cultural treasure which is yet to be fully tapped, he vowed all possible support for Vietnam to increase its presence in Germany, firstly providing training for its staff this June.He proposed that the Vietnamese side select outstanding works and translate them into many languages for the fair. Vietnam should also work with other Southeast Asian nations to build a forum on ASEAN reading culture development, he said.Concluding the working session, Chairman Chung suggested signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, under which, the Frankfurt Book Fair will help Hanoi with training and organisation of major book fairs in the future, while Vietnam and Hanoi will organize annual book displays and art shows in Germany, among others.-VNA