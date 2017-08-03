A scene from Caucasian Chalk Circle, a play produced by the Youth Theatre (Photo: nhahattuoitre.vn)

- A series of plays by artists from five leading troupes in the capital city will be performed at the Hanoi Opera House in August.The plays follow the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism directive to bring high quality art performances back to the prestigious venue since last year.Artists from the Youth Theatre, Hanoi Drama Theatre, Vietnam Drama Theatre, Drama Troupe of People’s Public Security Ministry and the Drama Troupe of People’s Army will perform popular plays that have won prizes at national and international contests.The plays are: Caucasian Chalk Circle directed by German director Dominik Gunther (Youth Theatre); Cat Bui (Sand) directed by Xuan Huyen (Hanoi Drama Theatre); Kieu (The tale of Kieu) directed by Anh Tu (Vietnam Drama Theatre); Bao Cua Hoang Hon (Storm at Sunset) directed by Le Hung (Drama Troupe of People’s Public Security Ministry) and Duoi Cat La Nuoc (Water Under the Sand) directed by Le Hung (Drama Troupe of People’s Army).“These 11 plays do not represent all theatres joining the programme this August,” said People’s Artist Chi Trung, director of the Youth Theatre, “But they are the best we have staged."“I know that every artist having a chance to perform at the Opera House is well aware of his/her responsibility and will do his/her best.”He also said that he expects the plays to attract about 500 people each night. While this is not a big number, it will inspire and encourage actors to follow the career, he added.Dao Van Hoang, deputy head of the culture ministry’s Performing Arts Agency, said the programme will be continued for a longer time, offering chances for theatres all over the country.“Beside the new best-selling plays, we will restage classic ones by Vietnamese and foreign playwrights like Romeo & Juliet (by Shakespear), Rung Truc (Forest of Bamboo) by Doan Hoang Giang and other famous plays by Luu Quang Vu,” he said.The plays will be performed at 8pm everyday between August 5 and 20. The detailed schedule can be seen at the Opera House website, www.hanoioperahouse.org.vn, and tickets can be bought on site at No. 1 Trang Tien street.Last year, as many as 14 plays of various genres, including tuong (drama theatre), cheo (traditional opera), cai luong (reformed opera) and drama were performed following the culture ministry’s decision to have leading art troupes to perform at the Opera House.In May this year, it hosted a variety of traditional art shows.The Opera House is coordinating with tourism authorities as well as the ministry to offer tours of the venue, including shows during the day and night. The tours are expected to start next June, said Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, Director of the Opera House.-VNA