Hanoi plans almost 300 million USD on boosting rural regions

The cultural centre of Dai Ang hamlet in Dai Ang commune, Thanh Tri district (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– Hanoi plans to spend more than 6.74 trillion VND (297.3 million USD) on building new-style rural areas in 2017, according to the municipal Party Committee’s steering board for agricultural development and new countryside building.Covered by the city’s budget, about 2.24 trillion VND (98.8 million USD) of the sum is earmarked for supporting production activities and building and upgrading transport and irrigation facilities, schools, cultural establishments, clinics, and markets.The capital city is aiming to have an additional 22 communes and two districts recognised as new-style rural areas in 2017.It hopes the average per capita income in rural areas will increase to 38 million VND (over 1,670 USD) this year while the rate of agricultural labourers in training will rise to 46-52 percent.Hanoi also aims to have 91 percent of waste in rural areas collected and treated in accordance with Vietnam’s environmental standards.Building new-style rural areas is a national target programme initiated by the Vietnamese Government in 2010. The programme sets up 19 criteria with specific targets in planning, socio-economic infrastructure, economy and production, as well as politics, culture, society and environment.According to the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, as of September 2016, the city had 212 new-style rural communes, an increase of 11 from 2015.Under a decision issued by the Prime Minister in April 2016, a district must have all communes meeting all of the criteria to be designated a new-style rural district. Previously, those with 75 percent of communes satisfying the 19 criteria were eligible.As of September 2016, 2,045 communes, accounting for 23 percent of nationwide communes, were recognised as new-style rural areas, along with 24 district-level localities. Vietnam aims to have 50 percent of all communes meet all the requirements by the end of 2020.-VNA