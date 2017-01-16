Hanoi requested to ease traffic jams immediately

A photo of the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked centrally-run agencies to create all favourable conditions for the capital city of Hanoi to develop its transport infrastructure to ease traffic congestions, especially when the traditional Lunar New Year – the national biggest holidays is approaching.



The government leader made the request at an unscheduled working session on the issue with relevant ministries and sectors in Hanoi on January 16.



The PM noted that serious traffic jams in Hanoi and the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City in recent days have caused public concerns. Therefore, the municipal authorities must deploy technical and economic measures to promptly address this issue, he said.



PM Phuc suggested the cities mobilise capital from different sources, including social investment and local budgets, to develop transport infrastructure.



In addition to developing underground and overpass transport networks, reducing personal vehicles should be taken into account, he stressed.



Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung cited asynchronous transport infrastructure along with a rapid increase in the number of personal vehicles as main reasons behind traffic jams.



He proposed the government create a particular mechanism for the capital city to speed up the investment in and implementation of key transport projects.



Chung also asked the Ministry of Transport to put Cat Linh – Ha Dong and Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station railways into operation as soon as possible, whilst implementing six remaining metro projects, including 67km underground and 240km overpass sections.



Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha suggested Hanoi curb on population growth and space planning, move agencies’ headquarters to the outside of the city, and develop underground transport systems.



Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recommended Hanoi reduce the use of private cars while increasing public transportation as well as limit urban population growth and build satellite urban areas.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on the above-said recommendations and asked Hanoi to take them as important solutions to prevent traffic jams in the foreseeable future and ensure sustainable development in the long run.



The PM reminded Hanoi to enact measures to stop traffic jams during the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year, while asking proximate localities to strengthen traffic management.



He also asked the capital city to review the efficiency of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) pilot project and allowed it to find all financial resources that could be used to develop transport infrastructure.-VNA