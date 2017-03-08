Hanoi seeks enhanced cooperation with New Zealand

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and New Zealand’s Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews (Source: hanoi.gov.vn)

– Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has suggested New Zealand consider cooperating with the capital in protecting the environment, developing transport infrastructure, and studying measures to improve the quality of locals’ lives.During a meeting with New Zealand’s Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews on March 7, Chairman Chung said municipal authorities are willing to create favourable conditions for stronger cooperation with New Zealand.While briefing the guest on the capital’s development, he expressed hope that the ambassador will work to connect New Zealand’s investors with Hanoi, especially in hi-tech agriculture and education-training.Matthews affirmed her country has strengths suitable for Hanoi’s development goals, including human resources development and in managing food quality.She said she looks forward to a direct air route between Hanoi and New Zealand to make bilateral cooperation easier, especially in tourism and education.-VNA