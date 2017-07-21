Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) meets with Mayor of San Francisco Edwin Lee (Photo: VNA)



Washington D.C (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung met with leaders of San Francisco city (California state) and Utah state during his working trip to the US from July 15-19.

Mayor of San Francisco Edwin Lee said his city is willing to boost cooperation in trade and science-technology with Hanoi. San Francisco will continue exchange information and build projects on connectivity with Hanoi and other localities of Vietnam, he said.

Lee suggested that Hanoi should base on science-technology and education-training to develop a smart city, adding that the opening of a direct air route between Hanoi and San Francisco will create a momentum for stronger bilateral cooperation and trade exchange.

Chung expressed his wish that San Francisco will serve as a bridge to promote trade between Hanoi and other US localities.

He requested San Francisco to share its information on science and technology with Hanoi, saying that the capital city is taking initial steps to improve policies on trade and science-technology along with building a smart city and enhance international cooperation and trade for mutual benefits.

Working with the Uber Group, Chung said Hanoi could apply its technology for traffic management, and asked the group to obey all regulations of Hanoi and Vietnam’s law.

While visiting Salt Lake City, Chung and Governor of Utah state Gary Herbert discussed orientations to boost bilateral cooperation.

Chung briefed his host on Hanoi’s socio-economic accomplishments as well as issues that the city is facing such as clean water, environment, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

He said Utah has advantages in agriculture, hi-tech industry, healthcare, and tertiary education and hoped that the state will share experience, transfer technology and cooperate with Hanoi in these fields.

Herbert said Utah and Hanoi shared a lot of similarities, which create a foundation for stronger bilateral cooperation.

The Mayor added that he will have an opportunity to share experience and discuss specific cooperation orientations with Hanoi during his visit to Vietnam in August.

Visiting the headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon), Chung thanked the church’s leaders and members for joining social welfare programmes in Vietnam and presenting houses to poor people in Hanoi.

During his visit, Chung visited the Silicon Valley, the “cradle” of the world’s leading hi-tech groups such as Facebook, Google, eBay, PayPal, Marvell, and Intel. He also paid a call on the Brigham Young University in Utah - the biggest private university in the US which is leading in the fields of law, finance, business and accounting.

Earlier, the Hanoi delegation also held working sessions in Washington D.C, Virginia and Massachusetts states.-VNA