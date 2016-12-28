Hanoi signs cooperation deal with 14 northern provinces, cities

Representatives of the 15 provinces and cities are signing their cooperation agreement at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi inked a comprehensive cooperation agreement with 14 provinces and cities in the northern region at a conference held in the capital city on December 27.The pact covers a wide range of fields, including investment promotion, trade, tourism, environment protection, solid waste treatment and water supply.Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung urged localities involved to promptly translate their commitments into deed.Accordingly, they need to build production and distribution chains of farm produce to enhance food safety across the region, with each participating locality responsible for their own products serving inter-provincial trade transactions.Hanoi is committed to creating policies to support producers of safe agricultural products in a bid to form connections from fields to markets.The network will help businesses have more control over their production and markets as well as achieve sustainable growth.Hanoi is also willing to take the lead in removing difficulties and completing policies to assist enterprises in accessing information, building trademarks, boosting the production and trade of domestically made goods, particularly for the upcoming lunar New Year holiday.Meanwhile, the organisation of tourism exhibitions, seminars and fairs is important for the northern localities to promote their images.Hanoi requested each of its northern partners to take turns holding cultural events at the local Hoan Kiem pedestrian road every month.On the occasion, the Chairman of the Hai Phong city People’s Committee was voted as chairman of the council of the northern key economic zone for the 2017 – 2018 tenure.Fifteen parties of the cooperation pact are Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Vinh Phuc, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thai Binh, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang. – VNA