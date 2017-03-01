Hanoi starts establishing personal medical records

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Hanoi on March 1 began a pilot project on establishment of individual medical records for residents in Phuc Dong and Co Bi wards of Long Bien district.According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy, the digital personal health records are seen as as a long-term solution to reducing public health care costs.The individual medical record has each person’s detailed health care information, which is stored in the national digital medical records system. It includes personal information and health and disease history.The records can help doctors detect health issues and treat patients more effectively, while supporting the establishment of public health profiles for different areas.Maintaining an individual medical records system will encourage people to go for periodic checkups at hospitals and clinics and help doctors provide faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment, which will reduce time and cost for patients.The system will also encourage people to go for health checkups at clinics at the grassroots level which will limit disease outbreaks and reduce overload at central-level hospitals.The project is set to run across the city’s 10 communes and wards.-VNA