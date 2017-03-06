Hanoi to clear sidewalks of cars, beer joints

All districts and communes in the capital city of Hanoi will start campaigns this week to control the pervasive encroachment of cafes, beer joints and cars on sidewalks (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

- All districts and communes in the capital city of Hanoi will start campaigns this week to control the pervasive encroachment of cafes, beer joints and cars on sidewalks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung announced.At a meeting held on March 4 on the implementation of measures to intensify inspections and punishment of violations relating to traffic and urban order, Chung said the handling of pavement and street encroachment were discussed many times and many campaigns were conducted, but all failed.He attributed the failure to lack of close supervision by leaders of relevant ministries and agencies, adding that the task must be carried out more resolutely, methodically and patiently to gain sustainable results.He said that when he was Director of Hanoi Police, his survey found that up to 150 out of 180 beer shops along pavements were "supported" by police.He also asked whether relatives of leaders of districts and communes did not, in fact, manage illegal parking spots.The first order of business, he said, was to increase public awareness and encourage people to abide by regulations, he said, adding that regular inspections should be carried out to ensure that regulations are followed. Any individuals and organisations violating regulations would be strictly punished, he said.Apart from punishing violators, it was essential for heads of districts, communes and agencies to take responsibilities for violations happening in their areas, he said. The city will set up interdisciplinary inspection teams and will strictly punish those leaders who let violations occur within their jurisdictions, he said.-VNA