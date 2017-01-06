Hanoi to have new rehabilitation centre for disabled children

At the ground-breaking ceremony (Source: VNA)



– The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs began the construction of Thuy An functional rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities in Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi on January 6.The centre, scheduled for completion in June 2018 at the cost of 80 billion VND (3.47 million USD), will accommodate a care facility for children with autism, a vocational training area, a health check-up and functional rehabilitation area, and a dining hall.Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Trong Dam said the multi-functional centre will serve as a hospital, a school, a rehabilitation and vocational training facility.In the next five years, it is expected to become a model centre in the north.Established in July 27, 1976, the centre has offered care to the disabled, children living in need, the elderly, and ex-revolutionaries.It has treated more than 2,000 living with disabilities and offered health check-ups to over 10,000 people.-VNA