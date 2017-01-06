Hanoi to have new rehabilitation centre for disabled children

The centre, scheduled for completion in June 2018 at the cost of 80 billion VND (3.47 million USD), will accommodate a care facility for children with autism, a vocational training area, a health check-up and functional rehabilitation area, and a dining hall.
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Trong Dam said the multi-functional centre will serve as a hospital, a school, a rehabilitation and vocational training facility.
In the next five years, it is expected to become a model centre in the north.
Established in July 27, 1976, the centre has offered care to the disabled, children living in need, the elderly, and ex-revolutionaries.
It has treated more than 2,000 living with disabilities and offered health check-ups to over 10,000 people.-VNA