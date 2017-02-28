Hanoi to have Zero mile marker

Many capital cities worldwide such as New York, Paris and Beijing all have a Kilometre Zero. Recently, the Hanoi People’s Committee has requested Hoan Kiem district to study a proposal to build a Zero mile marker. Many people expect the point to improve cultural value of Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam needs a Kilometre Zero, marking its centre, from which distances are traditionally measured. The co-ordinate will help set odometers to follow directions to other localities nationwide.

Journalist Hong Ha, who has conducted a research on Hoan Kiem Lake for posting on the website hohoankiem.org said that the lake is a living museum, and the zero mile marker is a highlight of the lake.

It’s not just locals are excited about the idea, many foreign visitors are also interested in the plan.

Border, co-ordinate or zero mile maker are stopover points with many meanings. Together with Thap Rua (Turle Tower), Hòa Phong tower, Hanoi Post Office and Thê Húc bridge, the zero mile maker is expected to enhance the cultural value of Hoan Kiem Lake, a can’t miss place for visitors to the city.-VNA