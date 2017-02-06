Hanoi to help over 10,000 families escape poverty in 2017

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The capital city of Hanoi will strive to help 10,230 families rise out of poverty in 2017, equivalent to a 0.6 percent reduction in household poverty rate.To this goal, the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have drafted plans to mobilize social resources for poverty reduction work based on the multi-dimensional approach with priority given to ethnic minority areas.Specific policies to support the disadvantaged will be carried out to reach all those qualified for welfare allowance, including children.In 2016, the poverty rate among Hanoi households was brought down to 2.37 percent, equivalent to 23,592 families rising out of poverty. The city spent 240 billion VND (nearly 11 million USD) to subsidize health insurance for 386,782 persons living under or just above the poverty line. More than 20,000 poor households were given access to preferential loans to start their production or small business activities to increase their income.As of the end of the year, the city was providing monthly allowance to 177,294 beneficiaries.Caring for children is a key task for the city, as 14,000 out of the city’s 1.8 million children are living in disadvantaged circumstances. An estimated 99.2 percent of the underprivileged children have received support in various forms.Besides, Hanoi is stepping up efforts to build a child-friendly environment in its communes through setting up injury prevention models and providing training in child care and protection for local officials. Around 5,500 activists were also trained in preventing injuries and accidents for children.-VNA