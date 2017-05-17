Since its opening on May 1st, the Dec. 19 book street has been filled with bookworms. However, the street still needs efforts to turn it into a favourite venue of Hanoians and visitors.

Book lovers now have a new venue to satisfy their passion for the printed word with book stalls from 16 book publishers, such as Thai Ha Books and Kim Dong publishing house.

The book street is not only what book lovers are long for, but also the desire of book makers.

The book street can be considered an initial success. However, turning it into a favourite venue amonglocals and visitors requires greater focus.

Some suggestions have been put on the table, including improving communication works, organisingrecreational and cultural activities, book introductions and exchanges, exhibitions, art performances on a weekly, monthly or annual basis to attract more visitors.

The project is among local government efforts to develop Hanoi into a book capital.

Previously, a similar book street opened in Nguyen Van Binh street, Ho Chi Minh City in 2016, luring many local bookworms and tourists.-VNA





