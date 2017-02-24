Hanoi, Vietnam Airlines ink cooperation agreement

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a new generation aircraft of Vietnam Airlines. (Illustrative image.Source: VNA)

The Hanoi People’s Committee and the national–flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have signed a five-year cooperation agreement to boost tourism and develop the social economy of the capital city.Under the agreement, which will begin this year and last until 2021, the two sides will annually organise at least one international- or national-level cultural event.The events will cover areas of music, classical art and heritage fashion, and other cultural activities.The Vietnam Airlines Classic – Hanoi Concert 2017 will be the first event of the programme. It will be a historic outdoor concert by the world-famous London Symphony Orchestra, which will take place in Ly Thai To flower garden on March 4.Speaking at the signing ceremony on February 22, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said he appreciated the carrier’s idea of holding a concert. It would not only have musical performance by a famous orchestra, but also would promote friendships between Vietnam and other countries through cultural exchange.Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Pham Ngoc Minh said the carrier would work with the local authorities and the people to help the capital city become a well-known destination in the world, with its own distinctive character and age-old traditions.-VNA