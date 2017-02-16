Hanoi wants increased ties with Buenos Aires

At the event (Source: VNA)

– Hanoi wants to enhance the friendly ties and wide-ranging cooperation with Buenos Aires, Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung told President of the ruling Republican Proposal Party of Argentina (PRO) Humberto Schiavoni during a reception in Hanoi on February 16.Chung said the capital city continues pitching for investment in infrastructure, services and education, adding that it will provide all possible support for Argentine businesses and want to strengthen bilateral ties across tourism and cultural exchange.In the near future, the city will focus on three breakthrough fields, including ramping up infrastructure, especially building metro routes, satellite urban areas and a bridge over the Red River; promoting high-quality personnel training and improving the efficiency of administrative reform, he said.The city will also prioritise poverty reduction and social welfare programmes with a view to achieving an annual growth of 8.5-9 percent, he noted.Schiavoni, for his part, said the two capital cities hold great potential of cooperation in the fields of economy, tourism, culture and sports.Argentina will consider ways to expand ties with Vietnam and Hanoi in particular, he said.In 2008, Hanoi and Buenos Aires signed a bilateral agreement on friendship and cooperation, laying a solid foundation for their ties.-VNA