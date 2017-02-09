Thursday, February 09, 2017 - 16:21:07

Hanoians enjoy flying kites in Hanoi

People who love flying kites from nearby provinces boasted their self-making kites of all shapes, sizes and colour as well as kite flying skills at a recent exchange in Thanh Oai district, Hanoi.

Son La traditional culture spotlights in Hanoi

Huong Pagoda festival attracts crowds

Unique Specialties for lunar New Year festival

Hanoi’s streets quiet on days before Lunar New Year

Tet flower festival opens in HCM City

HCM City: calligraphy street bustling ahead Lunar New Year

School band promotes music among secondary pupils

The art of making Banh Tet La Cam

