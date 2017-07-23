Hanoians give out free hugs to share love in Int’l Free Hugs Day. (Photo: VNA)

– An estimated 600 people, aged 18-25, gave out free hugs to friends, brothers and sisters, and strangers during an event to celebrate the International Free Hugs Day at Savico Megamall in Long Bien District, Hanoi, on July 23.The event, in its fifth year, was held by Free Hugs Hanoi under the theme “Yeu thuong xin dung de do – Free Hugs Time” (Love, don’t leave it there – Free Hugs Time).It offered an opportunity for everybody to get warm hugs from other people and spread messages of love and friendship.Mai Ngoc Tram, a member of the organizer, said the event aims to help everybody to get closer and she hopes the society would be more open on how people behave towards each other. Sharing love in such a way will help fire enthusiasm among young people and spread joy in the community, she noted.The Free Hugs Campaign was initiated in 2004 by an Australian man known only by the pseudonym “Juan Mann”. The campaign became internationally famous in 2006 after a music video on YouTube by the Australian band Sick Puppies went viral and has been viewed over 74 million times.International Free Hugs Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of July.-VNA