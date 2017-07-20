Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu speaks at the conference (Source: http://hanoimoi.com.vn)

– Hanoi’s agro-forestry-aquaculture production value surpassed 18.6 trillion VND (about 818.4 million USD) in the two first quarters of this year, up 2.85 percent against the same period last year, heard a conference on July 19.The city also performed well in building new-style rural areas, which helps improve living standards for locals.Average per capita income in rural areas in Hanoi reached 36 million VND (1,583 USD) per year.Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu asked the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to take measures to maintain the growth rate in all areas of the agricultural sector.He also asked for enhanced efforts to prevent floods and protect dykes during the ongoing rainy season.-VNA