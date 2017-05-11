Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Agricultural production in the capital city remains small-scale and outdated, despite successful land reform and investment in irrigation networks for many years, says the Nong Thon Ngay Nay (Countryside Today) newspaper.The outdated production methods are due to slow application of modern technologies, and it has led to low economic values.Land use certificates have been successfully granted, which is a prerequisite for farmers to expand production or contribute land as a capital contribution to investment projects.However, the city’s agricultural production has not yet reaped high economic value because most of households still use traditional production methods.Explaining the slow application of technology in agricultural production, Chairman of the Quoc Oai District People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Quyen, told the paper that “at present the municipal authority fixed land areas for rice planting”.“This is an obstacle for transitioning the land for other crops that require high technologies and bring higher economic values,” said Quyen.However, in Quoc Oai District, some businesses have bought lands from residents to set up hi-tech farms and achieved some progresses, he said.Still, though, businesses face the difficult fact that agricultural land prices rocket upward when locals hear about hi-tech farming projects, he said.Analysing the situation, Dr. Dang Van Dong, director of the Vegetable and Fruit Institute, said “this is due to ineffective management and a lack of close co-operation among farmers, businesses, scientists and authorities”.“So far, we haven’t mobilised sources from domestic private and foreign businesses to invest in hi-tech farming,” he said.Chu Phu My, director of the Hanoi Agriculture and Rural Development Department, said in the context of fierce climate change and rapid urbanisation, farming is indispensable to surviving and competing in the international integration process.The capital city set a goal that by 2020, hi-tech agricultural production value will account for 35 percent of the total agricultural value.However, so far, the hi-tech farming area designated for 2016-2020 is still slow, according to review of the city’s steering committee of new rural development.According to Ha Minh Hai, director of the Hanoi Finance Department, appropriate policies are considered a prerequisite for luring capital to hi-tech farming. Each local needs to review agricultural production plans to attract investors. – VNA