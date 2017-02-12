HCM City acknowledges ethnic people’s contributions to city’s growth

Ethnic minority people with outstanding contributions to the city honoured at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City held a Lunar New Year meeting on February 12 with representatives from local ethnic minority groups, during which it recognised contributions of the groups to the city’s growth.Nguyen Hoang Nang, President of the committee, reviewed the city’s achievements in the past year, highlighting efforts of ethnic minority groups in all fields, especially their active engagement in movements and campaigns launched by the municipal authorities, VFF and organisations.The groups’ endeavours have helped ensure social security and safety and defence in the city, he said.He also expressed hope that in the coming time, the groups will continue joining hands with the municipal Party Organisation and government to fulfill economic, culture and social targets, thus boosting the city’s growth and improving locals’ living conditions.Meanwhile, Hua Sa Ni from Khmer group who is deputy head of the Ethnic Minority Groups’ Culture Faculty under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture, thanked the municipal authorities for their support for ethnic minority people, saying that this is an encouragement for them to further contribute to the development of the city.The city has designed specific policies to assist children from ethnic minority families to get easier access to schooling, while regularly holding meetings and exchanges to strengthen the unity among ethnic groups, he said.Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is home to about 437,500 people from 51 ethnic minority groups, accounting for 6.1 percent of the city’s total population. The majority of whom are from Hoa, Khmer and Cham groups.-VNA