HCM City among 50 world’s most beautiful cities

A photo of Ho Chi Minh City (Source: www.cntraveler.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City was named among the 50 most beautiful cities in the world by travel website Conde Nast Traveler.

The beauty of HCM City is in its contrasts, as new office towers sparkle alongside ornate temples and stone citadels, it stated.

HCM City welcomed more than 5.2 million foreign tourists in 2016, an increase of 10 percent against the previous year and served 21.8 million domestic visitors, up 10 percent year-on-year.

The city’s tourism sector aims to serve 5.5 million foreign tourists and 24 million domestic visitors, with total revenue of 112 trillion VND (about 4.9 billion USD) in 2017.-VNA