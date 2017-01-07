HCM City assists poor, AO victims in Ninh Thuan

An Agent Orange victim. (Source: VNA)



Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross and a group of HCM City officials led by municipal Party Committee Secretary Dinh La Thang visited and presented the Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to poor households and Agent Orange (AO) victims in Ma Noi mountainous commune, Ninh Son district, Ninh Thuan province on January 7.



Sharing difficulties and damage on natural disasters the south central province had to experience in the past time, Thang wished people to have a warm and joyous Tet festival. He hoped poor households will make more efforts to improve their life.



On the occasion, the city handed Ninh Thuan one billion VND (45,000 USD) to take care for poor people and AO victims.



The Vietnam Red Cross presented 200 Tet gifts worth 1.1 million VND (50 USD) each (including cash and necessities) to poor households and families of AO victims, revolutionary families, families heavily affected by natural disasters, orphans, and the disabled in Ninh Thuan province.-VNA