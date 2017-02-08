HCM City builds flyovers to deal with traffic congestion

The ceremony that marks the start of construction of the two flyovers (Photo: VNA)

The graphic image of the N-shape bridge (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport on February 8 launched construction for two flyovers with combined investment of 746 billion VND (33 million USD) at two traffic congestion hotspots, one of which connects with Tan Son Nhat International Airport.A Y-shape flyover will be constructed at a cost of 242 billion VND (10.7 million USD) at the junction of Truong Son-Tan Son Nhat-Binh Loi-outside belt road in Tan Binh district, with one branch running to Tan Son Nhat airport’s international terminal and the other to the domestic terminal.Truong Son Street as well as streets to the airport will be upgraded with renewed light systems.The other flyover, with an investment of 504 billion USD (22.2 million USD), is expected to help tackle traffic jams at the Nguyen Thai Son-Nguyen Kiem junction in Go Vap district.The steel N-shape bridge has three arms, with a 367m arm connecting Hoang Minh Giam and Nguyen Thai Son streets, the other 367 section arm turning north from Hoang Minh Giam street to Nguyen Kiem street, and the final 367m turning south from Nguyen Thai Son street into Nguyen Kiem.The two projects are expected to be finished in six months.Addressing the launching ceremony, Le Van Khoa, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, urged agencies to shorten the implementation time for the projects by one third, but with high quality and labour safety.He asked the Tan Binh district People’s Committee and Transportation Department to focus on the projects to deal with traffic congestion at Tan Son Nhat airport.According to the municipal Transportation Department, this year, the city will also speed up and start various major traffic projects, including a road connecting Rach Chiec bridge and Binh Thai in District 9, the Belt Road 3 Tan Van-Nhon Trach and the expansion of Highway 22 from An Suong intersection to Tay Ninh province.The Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Day Day Expressway project will also be sped up, along with the building of a bridge in Binh Tien street and a road connecting Tran Quoc Hon and Cong Hoa street.-VNA