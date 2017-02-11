HCM City celebrates Vietnam Poetry Day

Veteran and young poets of HCM City will perform as part of the 15th National Poetry Day. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Dozens of young poets will present their works at universities and colleges around HCM City on the night of February 11 as part of the opening ceremony for Vietnam Poetry Day held on the 15th day of the first lunar month.



The theme of this year’s event, called Xuan Nghia Tinh (Sentimental Spring), celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam Writers Association.



The poets’ works feature topics about country, life, love and Spring.



Veteran writers, such as Truc Phuong, Hoai Vu, Huynh Dung Nhan and Tran Le Son Y, will introduce their latest poetry collections at the HCM City Literature and Arts Association in District 3.



Young poets Tran Da Lu, Pham Quang Tien and Thien Ha have also been invited.



During the event, poetry clubs from local universities and cultural houses will introduce their new members, while amateur poets will read their works.



A drama show, called Vong Tay Mua Xuan (The Arms of Spring), will start at 8pm with a special performance by the youngest writers of the Writers Association and actors of the HCM City Traditional Arts Troupe.



The writers Minh Dan, Tieu Quyen and Nguyen Dang Thanh plan to recite and sing their poems about love and family relationships.-VNA