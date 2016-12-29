HCM City: December CPI climbs 0.52 percent

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– The consumer price index (CPI) in December 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City rose by 0.52 percent from November and 4.41 percent against the same period last year.According to the municipal statistics office, seven out of the 11 groups of commodities registered increase, with the highest growth recorded in medicine and healthcare services (19.03 percent); and housing, electricity, water, fuels, and construction material (0.29 percent).Price hikes were seen in cultural, recreational and tourism products and services (0.19 percent); apparel, headwear and footwear (0.09 percent); and beverages and tobacco (0.05 percent).Groups with decreasing prices include post and telecommunication services (0.16 percent), and household utensils and equipment (0.15 percent).Education price remained stable in the reviewed period.The price of US dollar climbed by 2.77 percent, while the gold price inched up by 0.25 percent./.