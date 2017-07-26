Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang addresses the opening of the Ho Chi Minh City Days in Champasak 2017 (Source: hcmcpv.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang on July 25 met with Bounthong Divixay, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Laos’ Champasak province, as part of his ongoing visit to Laos.

Cang said that his visit aims to foster friendship and cooperation between HCM City and Champasak and other Lao localities.



It also marks 40 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, he said.



He expressed hope that the two localities will strengthen experience exchange in Party and People’s Council building, contributing to boosting ties between the two localities and countries.



For his part, Divixay noted that the partnership between HCM City and Champasak has been fruitful, with HCM City providing 630 scholarships to Champasak, supporting the province in developing a medicine factory project and assisting locals affected by natural disasters.



He said he believes ties between the two localities and the two countries will go from strength to strength.



The same day, Cang and the Ho Chi Minh City delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Days in Champasak 2017.