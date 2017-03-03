HCM City districts to submit plans to clear pavement by year-end

Most HCM City districts in late February began patrolling the streets to penalise violators for illegal encroachment on pavements. (Photo vnexpress.net)

- Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has urged district authorities to seek long-term measures to free up pavements in an aim to beautify the city and maintain security and order.Speaking at a meeting held in the city on March 1, Chairman Phong said the city was committed to clearing up most pavements across 24 districts to create a civilised and modern city with high living standards.He said, however, that long-term tasks required concerted efforts from the entire Politburo and agencies.All districts must be committed to resolving the pavement encroachment issue by the end of the year, he added.Districts have also been urged to modify the laws about pavement encroachment that are no longer appropriate.In addition, Phong urged district authorities to resolve the problem of illegal buses operating in the city.The key is to improve people’s awareness of pavement encroachment and traffic safety, he said.Recently, many citizens have shown their support for freeing up pavements.Phong said that districts should inform people or households and ask them to take away all illegal works on the pavement.The districts should give them adequate time instead of requiring that they finish it immediately.In addition, construction works in the city must not encroach on the pavement, he said.Phong also applauded the moves in freeing up pavements taken recently by officials of District 1, 2, 4, 7, Tan Phu, Binh Tan and Cu Chi.Phong said that District 1 had done a good job to address pavement encroachment and that the public expected positive changes to be made in other districts.Phong also said that other districts must learn from District 1 to implement drastic actions, and ultimately give pavements back to pedestrians.Many other districts across the city are now running a campaign to clear illegal parking, construction work, and businesses on pavements.Most pavements in large cities in Vietnam such as Hanoi and HCM City have obstructions, causing challenges for pedestrians, including locals and tourists.Pavements are often used for parking spaces, small businesses or as extensions of street-side residents’ houses.Sidewalk encroachment has also affected traffic safety and order.Along streets packed with congested traffic, drivers often ride their motorbikes on pavements to escape congestion on roads.Pavements are for pedestrians, but in many cases, pedestrians are afraid of using them. They have no choice but to walk on a road full of moving vehicles.Many pavements in HCM City are being used by households to do business.An official from District 1 said that pavement encroachment had worsened due to lax control by authorities.Pham Quoc Huy, Chairman of the District 5’s People’s Committee, said that improving public awareness and changing attitudes and behaviour were critically important for the common benefit of the community.He said many Vietnamese drivers still have poor awareness of road rules and tend to beak traffic laws at any time.District 5 has established a team, including local police and staff from the urban management unit, to crack down on sidewalk encroachment, especially in front of Cho Ray Hospital in the district.The public has shown support for recent efforts made by District 1 officials in HCM City who patrol the streets and hand out penalties for illegal encroachment by street vendors, vehicles and construction work on city pavements.-VNA