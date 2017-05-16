A Cambodian child is recieving treatment at the Children Hospital 1 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The staff of the Children Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City have raised about 100 million VND (4,409 USD) to cover the treatment for Sock Ly Hua, a six-year-old Cambodian from a poor family, who is suffering from acute renal failure.



Sock Ly Hua was taken to the Children Hospital 1 on April 27 in serious conditions. According to his family, he fell down from a tree and broke his right thigh bone. He was first rushed to a hospital in Phnom Penh and then transferred to the HCM City hospital due to complications.



Currently, Sock Ly Hua no longer needs intensive care but receives treatment to fix his broken bones.-VNA