HCM City eager for Ao Dai festival in March

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The fourth Ao Dai (traditional long tunic) festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 3 to 17.

According to the organising board on February 23, about 13 activities of the festival will be held in open space, including an Ao Dai exhibition in Nguyen Hue walking street and a contest for beautiful photos of Ao Dai, among others.

Ao Dai collections of many famous designers like Thuan Viet, Viet Hung, Minh Chau and Ngo Nhat Huy will also be on display.

At the festival, more than 3,000 people wearing Ao Dai will join in a parade at Nguyen Hue walking street.

Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of HCM City Department of Tourism said that the festival aims to honour the Ao Dai and is hoped to become a cultural tourism product of HCM City.-VNA