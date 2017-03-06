HCM City establishes university headmasters’ council

The HCM City People’s Committee on March 3 established a headmasters’ council, an association of the headmasters of 46 universities in the city (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

- The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has established a headmasters’ council, an association of the headmasters of 46 universities in the city.The council is chaired by Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the People’s Committee.Speaking at the ceremony, Phong said the council aims to help the city to improve graduate and postgraduate educational quality and offer high-quality human resources to the city.The city’s authorities pledged to support school development and offer favourable conditions for schools, lecturers and students to work, study and conduct science research in hopes of promoting the city’s education, he said.The council is divided into six sectors, including pedagogy; health; culture, arts, tourism, social sciences and humanities; technique and technology; economics; and politics and law.It will offer training programmes for lecturers and reform curriculum and teaching methods in order to suit the development of the country, the region and the world.It will also promote co-operation with the National University in HCM City and international universities to create activities to improve graduate educational quality.-VNA