HCM City eyes more investment from Japan

Secretary of the Party’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Dinh La Thang (R) and newly-appointed Japanese Consul General Kawaue Junichi (Source: voh.com.vn/)

– Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities always create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, especially those from Japan, to invest in the city, said Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee Dinh La Thang.The secretary made the affirmation during a reception for newly-appointed Japanese Consul General Kawaue Junichi in the city on March 7.He spoke highly of growing relations between Japan and Vietnam and between Japanese localities with HCM City recently, hoping that the Japanese side will expand investment in the city in infrastructure development, hi-tech agriculture, and food safety.For his part, Kawaue Junichi affirmed that he hopes to enhance ties between his country with Vietnam and HCM City.-VNA