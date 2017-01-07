HCM City gala to ring in 2017

Song for the occasion: soprano Cho Hae Ryong of the RoK will perform at the gala New Year concert at the HCM City Opera House on January 8. (Photo courtesy of HBSO)

- A gala New Year concert highlighting excerpts from famous operas will be held at the HCM City Opera House on January 8.

The concert will open with Franz von Suppé’s Overture from the opera Light Cavalry, and Georges Bizet’s March and Chorus and Habanera from the opera Carmen.

Excerpts from Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco, Aida and La Traviata, Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot and Charles Gounod’s Romeo and Juliette will be featured as well.

The night will also include excerpts from Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, Mikhail Glinka’s Ivan Susanin, and Richard Warner’s Lohengrin.

The performance will feature South Korean soprano Cho Hae Ryong, soprano Pham Duyen Huyen , tenor Pham Trang and soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc, runner-up at the 2016 International Vocal Competition SLO-ASEAN in Singapore.

They will perform along with the HCM City Opera Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) symphony orchestra under the baton of conductor Le Phi Phi, who has achieved great success around the world.

After graduating from Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory of Music in 1993, Phi has worked as the resident conductor of the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra since 2000.

He has been guest conductor of several orchestras, and conducted hundreds of performances in many countries, including Macedonia, Russia, France and Germany.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue.-VNA