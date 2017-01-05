HCM City green lights 115 projects

Illustrative image (Source: chinhphu.vn)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved 115 projects that will cost 4.2 trillion VND (193.5 million USD).

They are in education and training, healthcare, science and technology, culture-sports, environment, traffic infrastructure, agriculture and other spheres.

Of the cost, 3.9 trillion VND (180 million USD) will come from the city’s coffers and the remaining 299.4 billion VND (13.5 million USD) from other sources.

The largest amount - of 1.2 trillion VND (54 million USD) - will go towards 37 education and training projects.

These will include upgrade and expansion of Thanh An Junior and Senior High School in Can Gio District in 2017-19.

All the projects are scheduled to be finished by 2020.

The investors have the responsibility to research and confirm the feasibility of the projects to competent authorities.

The city’s Department of Investment and Planning will check, monitor and report the progress of the works to the People’s Committee.-VNA