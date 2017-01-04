HCM City honours outstanding young citizens

(The ten outstanding young citizens of the city in 2016 (Source: http://tuoitre.vn)

- The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's chapter in Ho Chi Minh City has honoured ten outstanding young citizens of the city in 2016, chosen 131 nominations, double the number of nominees last year.Eligible youth are 30 years old and under. The 10 outstanding youth typify the talented young faces that exist in various fields, including education, scientific resreach, sports, the arts and start-up and innovation movements.In his speech at a honour ceremony held in HCM City on January 3, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang hopes the honoured young people as well as the youths of the city will continue endeavouring to obtain more achievements, contributing to the city’s development.He urged the chapter to further promote emulation movements towards calling for more dedication, innovation and contributions to the nation’s development.Initiated by the chapter since 2006, the programme has so far honoured 68 young people.It is expected to promote more examples of outstanding young who dedicate themselves to the city's youth movements.-VNA