HCM City hopes for stronger ties with Japan’s Gunma Prefecture

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong receives Gunma Governor Masaaki Osawa (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City hopes to forge stronger cooperation with Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, especially in areas of the prefecture’s strength such as small and medium-sized enterprises and human resources training, stated a city leader.Meeting visiting Gunma Governor Masaaki Osawa in the city on February 15, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong affirmed that the city always attaches much importance to investment resources from foreign investors, including those from Japan.High political trust between Vietnam and Japan is a favourable condition for economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries in general and Ho Chi Minh City and Japan’s Gunma Prefecture in particular, he said.Recognising the goodwill for collaboration on the side of Gunma businesses, Phong suggested that the two localities should promptly sign a cooperation agreement to better exploit their strengths, including tourism, manufacturing industry, and human resources training.Showing his impression at the strong and dynamic growth of Ho Chi Minh City, Masaaki Osawa said that the Gunma delegation’s visit aims to foster connections between the two localities, initially in tourism and exchange of trainees in agriculture.He highlighted that Gunma businesses hope to forge stronger affiliation with Ho Chi Minh City in information technology, support industry, and developing small and medium-sized enterprises.Gunma, which is hosting a large number of Vietnamese trainees, hopes to establish new channels to enhance the number and quality of Vietnamese trainees and apprentices from Ho Chi Minh City working in the Japanese prefecture, he stated.-VNA