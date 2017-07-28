Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City housed a total of 196,500 firms as of December 31, 2016, of which 160,560 were operating.The figure was released at a conference to review the city’s economic performance on July 27, chaired by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem.As heard at the function, of the total, 20,400 were temporarily closed down and more than 1,620 were bogus. There were also nearly 14,050 firms waiting to be dissolved.To record the figures, the municipal statistics department carried out a 4-month poll, contacting more than 173,590 enterprises, of which nearly 141,480 returned their survey slips, accounting for 81.5 percent.Speaking at the conference, Liem said it is the first time the proportion of companies answering the survey has surpassed 80 percent, compared to between 70 and 75 percent in previous years.The number of household businesses in the southern hub increased to 448,330, from just above 200,000 in past periods.Liem stressed the importance of the group to overall development, but requested close management of district-level authorities over its operation.-VNA