HCM City implements phase 2 of environmental sanitation project

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – HCM City has begun implementing phase two of an environmental sanitation project by constructing a wastewater drainage system, according to the management board of the HCM City Environmental Sanitation Project.



The drainage system is the first component of the second phase of the project, with a value of 85 million USD and is set to be completed within 36 months.



Phase two of the project has a total investment capital of 524 million USD, 450 million USD of which comes from World Bank loans, with the remaining 74 million USD from the city.



The project has two major components: building a drainage system to move wastewater from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal’s basin and District 2 to a wastewater treatment factory in Thach My Loi ward, District 2, which is the second component.



Director of the management board of the project Vuong Hai Long said the project aims to complete a system collecting and treating wastewater for the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal and District 2.



Phase one of the project, with total investment of 8.6 trillion VND (386 million USD), was completed in August, 2012, helping reduce flooding and pollution and improve living conditions for 1.2 million people in Districts 1, 3, 10 and Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts.-VNA