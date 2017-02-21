HCM City, Lao province boost cooperation

Inside a bio-lab in Vietnam (Illustrative photo - File photo)

- Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dinh La Thang had a meeting on February 21 with a delegation from Laos’ Champassak province led by Governor and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bounthong Divixay.At the meeting, Thang hailed the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two localities set for the 2016 – 2020 period, particularly in delegation exchanges, trade promotion, education, and people-to-people diplomacy.He asked Champasak authorities to create conditions for investors from Ho Chi Minh City, adding that his city is willing to support the Lao locality in biotechnological development.For his part, Bounthong Divixay thanked Ho Chi Minh City for its assistance to his province in Paksong town planning, human resources training, and infrastructure development.Committing to fulfilling signed bilateral pacts, he requested the municipal leaders to increase delegation exchanges and business links, boost trade, as well as share experience in building human capacity for hi-tech agriculture.Both sides agreed to coordinate activities celebrating 55 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2017) and 40 years of the signing of the treaty of bilateral friendship and cooperation (July 18, 1977-2017).-VNA