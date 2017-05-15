​Parades as part of the Street Show programme on May 13 (Source: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City has launched a Street Show programme in Nguyen Hue walking street, with weekly performances every Saturday and Sunday.This month, the shows are being held under the theme “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City”, starting from May 13.According to the organisation board, the street art performances will combine both traditional and modern art forms, with the stages designed to feature traits of the city, such as city tour buses, vibrant parks and street food stalls.The programme is hoped to become one of the main tourism attractions of city, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Bui Ta Hoang Vu said, adding that the city invites both domestic and foreign troupes and individuals to perform in the city.Since late 2016, the municipal Department of Tourism has conducted numerous programmes to promote the city’s tourism, such as Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival, Tourism Festival, Food Festival.In the first quarter of this year, the number of foreign visitors to the city exceeded 1.5 million, up 15 percent from 2016.