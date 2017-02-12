HCM City offers online registration for vehicles, driver’s licences

HCM City is now offering online registration for 15 administrative procedures managed by the city’s Transport Department (Photo: vnexpress.net )

– Ho Chi Minh City is now offering online registration for 15 administrative procedures managed by the city’s Transport Department.Individuals and companies can apply for or renew their driver licences, register vehicles, and apply for extension of permits for Laos – Vietnam cross-border transport.Online registration can be found at http://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or http://sgtvt.hochiminhcity.gov.vn .Of the procedures, three are considered level-4 online public services and the rest are level 3 services.Level-3 services allow people to pay charges, if necessary, and receive results via the internet.Level-4 public services, the highest of the four administrative levels in the country, allow people to pay online and the results can be sent via the internet and the post office.The purpose of public online services is to improve administrative procedures and services to residents and enterprises.For further information, organisations, enterprises and individuals can call (84 8) 38237439 or (84 8) 38257062 from Monday to Friday 7:30 am-5:30 pm in HCM City during working hours.-VNA