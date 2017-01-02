HCM City: People flock to trading centres during New Year holiday

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Trading centres across HCM City have seen a surge of customers during the three-day calendar New Year 2017 holiday with the purchasing power 20 percent higher than the same period last year.



At major trading centres such as Vincom, Parkson, Aeon, Crescent Mall, SC VivoCity, the number of customers has doubled or tripled the normal days thanks to promotion programmes dedicated to consumer goods, catering services and entertainment.



Fast food restaurants like MacDonald, Lotteria and Jollibee, and coffee shops are also full of people.



Meanwhile, the purchasing power at supermarkets like Big C, CoopMart, CoopFood, Aeon Mall and Lotte Mart increased up to 20 percent from the same period last year.



The purchasing power in HCM City will continue rising until the end of the lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the country’s purchasing power during Tet is expected to increase 10-15 percent compared to normal months and 8-10 percent compared to the last holiday.-VNA