HCM City proposes project to fix old drains

Flooding in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

– Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have proposed a project to fix degraded sewers in downtown areas, with the cost estimated at more than 323 billion VND (14.1 million USD).The project is set to employ no-dig technology, which requires little construction space and minimises traffic disruption.The technique will help clean and repair underground pipelines without digging them up, saving energy and money.According to the municipal People’s Committee, the sewer upgrade is scheduled to run between 2017 and 2020, with investment sourced from Japan’s non-refundable official development assistance.Water drainage is hindered by degraded sewers that are too narrow and by the concreting of canals and trenches, leading to flooding in HCM City after heavy rains.-VNA