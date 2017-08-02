Foreign tourists look for information at the support centre in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

– Two visitor information and support centres began operation at the Bach Dang Wharf and 23/9 Parks in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2.The facilities, each covering 55 square metres, are open between 8 am and 9 pm every day.At the centres, visitors can take direct advice from staff or look for information on guide books and documents in English, Japan, Russia and Chinese. They also have free access to two Internet-connected computers.Le Truong Hien Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Tourism Promotion Agency, said feedback from tourists on performance of the centres will be collected.Similar facilities are considered to be built at the Tan Son Nhat international airport, and a number of popular destinations in the city, such as the Thong Nhat Hall and War Remnants Museum.-VNA